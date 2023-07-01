PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

