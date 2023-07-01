Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.