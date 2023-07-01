Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.