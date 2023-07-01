Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPDB opened at $10.40 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

