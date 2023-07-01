PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 6th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $48,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $149.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

