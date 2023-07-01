Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 693,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Presto Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,720. Presto Automation has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,434.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 99,241 shares of company stock worth $474,297 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Presto Automation by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

