Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on July 7th

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3216 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:PXUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.84% of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

