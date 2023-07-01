Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PLTL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 1 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
