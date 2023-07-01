Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

