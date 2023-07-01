Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.25% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 335,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 91,858 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 165,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,905. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.