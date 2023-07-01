Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

HWC stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 924,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.