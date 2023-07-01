QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.04. 6,565,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.