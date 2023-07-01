Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS EFV opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

