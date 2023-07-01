Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002873 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006599 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

