Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 2.4%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,038,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,414% from the average daily volume of 120,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$21.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Radius Gold

(Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.