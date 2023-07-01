Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $47.05 million and approximately $51,601.56 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

