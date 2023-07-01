Raydium Market Capitalization Hits $43.88 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,433,974 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

