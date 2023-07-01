Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

