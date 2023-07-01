Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFFree Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

