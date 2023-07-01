Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the May 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance
Recruiter.com Group stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 160,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.60. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Recruiter.com Group
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.
