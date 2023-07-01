Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the May 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Recruiter.com Group stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 160,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.60. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 82,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

