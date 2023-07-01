Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $52,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $153.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $153.38.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

