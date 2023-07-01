Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.