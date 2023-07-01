Retirement Planning Group Buys 3,218 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,378,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

