Retirement Planning Group Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.40% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,388,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

