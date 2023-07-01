Retirement Planning Group Invests $271,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.