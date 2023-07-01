Retirement Planning Group Makes New $441,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
