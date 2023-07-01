Retirement Planning Group Sells 7,202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.