Retirement Planning Group Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $159.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 274.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.