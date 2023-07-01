Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.78–$4.29 EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Rite Aid by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $37,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rite Aid Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

