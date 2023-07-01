Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,943 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $250.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

