Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 301,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

