Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Vale Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VALE opened at $13.42 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

