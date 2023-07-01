Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

