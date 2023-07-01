Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RWAYZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.