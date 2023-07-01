Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares.
Rye Patch Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
