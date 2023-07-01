SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.66 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. SALT has a market cap of $2.66 million and $11,328.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,576.20 or 0.99978049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02209315 USD and is down -14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,281.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

