Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE SSL opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 53.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1198755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.71.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

