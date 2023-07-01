Sapphire 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.84 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $95.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.02 or 0.06281216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,390,655,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,370,023,005 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.