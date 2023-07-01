Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.71 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Sapphire has a total market cap of $33.71 million and $1,233.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.71 or 0.06282471 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,391,125,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,370,488,605 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.