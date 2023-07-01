Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

