Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

