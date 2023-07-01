Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $777,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

