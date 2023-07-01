Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

