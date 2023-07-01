Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Trimmed by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 284,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,550,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 818,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,175. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

