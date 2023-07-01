Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,639,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.