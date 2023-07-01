Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

