Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 179.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

