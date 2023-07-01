Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

