Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

