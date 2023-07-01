Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.62 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

