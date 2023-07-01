Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Carr Financial Group Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

